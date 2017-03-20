Massive recall of beef products underway in Texas, E Coli suspected

An E Coli scare has caused more than 73,000 pounds of boneless beef products to be pulled from stores in Texas.

H & B Packing out of Waco says their recall includes boneless beef items in 60 lb. boxes and multiple combo bins both with case codes of 69029 and a production date of 3/6/17.

The USDA announced the recall that affects 73,742 lbs. of beef all together.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number "EST. M13054" inside the mark of inspection. These items were shipped to food manufacturers within the state of Texas.

The problem was discovered when the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) was notified by the State of Texas' Meat Safety Assurance Unit about a positive non-0157 Shiga toxin-producing E. Coli sample.

So far, there have not been any reports of illness stemming from the recall.

However, customers who have purchased these products are warned not to use them. The products affected should be thrown away or returned to the pieces of purchase.

