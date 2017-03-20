Protein shakes recalled after risk of food allergies

Nutiva, an Organic Superfoods company has voluntarily recalled one flavor of their Organic Plant Based Protein, Superfood 30 Shake.

The vanilla product may accidentally contain peanuts but the label doesn't reflect that ingredient. For those with peanut allergies, the risk can be serious sometimes even fatal.

The shakes were sold online and through distributors in six states, including Texas.

Consumers who have purchased these items and have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts are urged to not eat the product. Company officials say the affected items can be returned where it was originally purchased.

