Shamrock festival an economic success

The three day Shamrock St. Patrick's Day celebration wrapped up on Sunday, and city officials say it was another great success.

Thousands of people from all over the world came to Shamrock for this annual celebration. It's an event that continues to be an economic boom for the city.

"I predict we've had pretty close to 20,000 people this weekend," said Shamrock Mayor Buc Weatherly.

Sunday's event ended with a carnival, arts and craft show, and a pageant.

