The day when Amarillo burned

There have been lots of prayers sent to the four victims of last weeks wildfires. Lots of money. Lots of love.

And now, one song.

Matt Dietz, an Amarillo local, does not know anyone personally affected by the fires.

He doesn't know Cody Crockett, Sydney Wallace, Sloan Everett, Cade Koch or any of their friends or family members.

But still he felt connected to them and their stories.

"I just felt drawn in to make some type of contribution," he said.

His contribution was this song, called "Amarillo Burned," referencing the day all the yellow fields in the panhandle caught fire two weeks ago.

Since posting a video with the song on his Facebook page Tuesday, it's been viewed almost 700,000 times.

"They lost everything that day," said Dietz. "And it's worthy of honor. The more the song gets traction, the more the song is played, the higher it climbs, the more they're given honor. And that's what it's about for me. I want to honor them."

Dietz isn't in this for the fame, and he hasn't made any money.

He just wants people to heal.

"It allows people who don't know or who weren't necessarily affected by the fire, it gives them the ability to be there, to know what happened, to experience what happened and in some sort of way share the grief."

He wants this song to live on, and be there for the family as a memorial to the ones they lost.

"I don't want it to be about this moment," said Dietz. "I want it to be about the legacies of four individuals that gave their lives on that day sacrificially because they did something. they were willing to give something for the sake of somebody else. And to me, that is the message and the heart of this song."

"Amarillo Burned" by Matt Dietz

He never gave a second thought

Only thought to save a life

Knowing it could cost his own

She was there through it all

Never left her lover's side

Through and through a hero

That was the day

Amarillo burned

Amarillo cried

The cowboy gave it all

On his best and final ride

Texas bowed her head

Wounded at the word

She never will forget

That day

When Amarillo burned

He saddled up and headed out

Left his wife and babies home

Never been a better man

He got a call and answered it

Couldn't leave a friend alone

Had to lend a helping hand

That was the day

Amarillo burned

Amarillo cried

The cowboy gave it all

On his best and final ride

Texas bowed her head

Wounded at the word

She never will forget

That day

When Amarillo burned

There is no greater love

There is no greater love

Than to give your life for friend

Give everything for the good of man

Love was there that day...

Amarillo burned

Amarillo cried

The cowboy gave it all

On his best and final ride

Texas bowed her head

Wounded at the word

She never will forget

That day

When Amarillo burned

