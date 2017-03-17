Amarillo police searching for arson suspect

The Amarillo Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for arson.

Tyree Lamont Sanford, 35, is wanted out of Randall County in connection to an arson case that happened on June 4, 2014.

Authorities say Sanford, along with Billy Glenn Ivy Jr. and Kimber Danielle Eisenhaur, set fire to a semi-tractor that was parked near a home in the 10,000 block of Highway 60.

Ivy and Eisenhuar are already in custody at the Randall County Jail after being arrested for an attempted murder for hire plot.

Police say the vehicle that was set on fire belonged to the intended victim in the attempted murder for hire plot.

Sanford is described as being 5'9" and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sanford, you are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

