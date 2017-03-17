Roberts Co. VFD handles aftermath of Perryton Fire

Last weeks destructive wildfires continue to bring challenges for hundreds of people in the Panhandle, including area fire departments.

Several volunteer fire departments, including Roberts County, continue to see the aftermath from last weeks fire.

The Roberts County Volunteer Fire Department is the only fire crew in the county and is responsible for over 900 square miles of land.

During the Perryton Fire, the department fought 29,000 acres of the 318,000 acres that burned.

The department battled the blaze with 30 volunteers and a dozen trucks.

"These trucks even the best of them are still put through hell," Fire Chief Paul Sublett said. "I describe fires as hell come knock'en. A lot of our trucks had problems during the fire and our men would come back in fix them on the scene and put them right back out on the fire line. "

Many of the trucks the volunteers were operating were older models from the 60's and 70's and the long hours and high temperatures took a toll on them.

RCVFD also lost a fire engine, had several tires torn up and damage to multiple hoses, nozzles, pumps and headsets.

Sublett says this is all replaceable and does not compare to what others lost during the fire.

"Our losses our minimum compared to the people who lost their houses and their lives," Sublett expressed.

Right now the department is trying to raise funds to help build and supply two new fire trucks.

Sublett says their goal is raise $10,000 by June 3rd.

