Amarillo EDC asking residents to share their thoughts on local economy

The Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is asking city residents to share their thoughts on Amarillo's economy.

All residents and businesses are encouraged to take an online survey about the future of economic development in Amarillo.

The survey focuses on new industries that residents would like to bring to the area.

With the results of the survey, the city and the EDC will come up with an economic development strategic plan.

"The partnership has hired a consultant to put together a new strategic plan with new target markets and particular initiatives," said Barry Albrecht, Amarillo EDC President & CEO. "In this, we look to develop a plan for our future, to bring not only the right type of quality jobs our citizens insist on but also new capital investment."

Albrecht says the survey will bring up numerous issues, concerns and target markets that will be addressed in the plan.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing this because this will be one of Amarillo's first and newest plans with the latest technologies and strategies put into play," said Albrecht.

This partnership is one of many ways the corporation will help improve Amarillo's future growth says Albrecht.

The EDC is also doing more to get closer to the community.

They are in the process of re-designing their website and adding social media platforms.

"In the last eight weeks, we have gone to an extensive program review process that will provide a fresh new look at our direction as an organization. We also went out and reinforced our educational partners that enhances our communities economic directions," said Albrecht.

For more information about Amarillo EDC and the community and business survey visit their website or if you want to participate in the survey you can view it here.

