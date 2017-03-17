Authorities searching for 2 Curry County fugitives

Law enforcement in Curry County need your help locating two wanted felons.

Kimberly Moore, 35, and Dominic Carver, 25, are wanted on multiple warrants, one of which is for Moore's escape.

Authorities say these two felons have a history of drug use and are known to have firearms.

Moore is described as being 5'5" and weighing 125 pounds.

Carver is described as being 5'11" and weighing 181 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.