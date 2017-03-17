Two men behind bars for money laundering

Two Arizona men are now behind bars after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper reported seizing over $149,000 in U.S. currency Wednesday after a traffic stop in Carson County.

At around 1:00 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2017 GMC Yukon traveling west on I-40 for a traffic violation.

Officials say the trooper then found several black, tape-wrapped packages full of currency hidden inside the car.

The driver, Francisco Arellano, and passenger, John Trumbo, were transported and booked into the Carson County Jail on charges of felony money laundering.

Officials believe the currency was being transported from Chicago to Mexico.

