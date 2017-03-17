Amarillo police investigating parking lot shooting

The Amarillo Police Department needs your help identifying individuals who may have been involved in a parking lot shooting.

Police say the shooting happened on March 5 at a parking lot in the 2100 block of east Interstate 40.

If you have any information on the suspects or the incident, you are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to the identification and arrest of any of these suspects, you may be eligible for a reward.

