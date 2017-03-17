I-40 & Lakeside grass fire now under control

The grass fire behind the Petro Travel Center on I-40 East and Lakeside has been contained.

The fire broke out just before noon Friday and quickly spread to a field south of the truck stop and west of East Loop 335. The fire continued to move towards East County Road 34.

AFD units on scene of a large grass fire involving at least one structure near I-40 & Lakeside. pic.twitter.com/7yJj2lSw6C — AmarilloFire (@AmarilloFire) March 17, 2017

Approximately 20 units from Amarillo, Randall County, Texas A&M Forest Service, Timbercreek Volunteer, Lake Tanglewood Volunteer and Palisades Volunteer Fire Departments responded.

2nd alarm has been called. Many boats are on fire also. pic.twitter.com/VFu43S03sN — AmarilloFire (@AmarilloFire) March 17, 2017

The Texas A&M Forrest Service made two fire retardant air drops.

Texas Forest service SEATs shoring up the fire line pic.twitter.com/pwEUpVeo0B — AmarilloFire (@AmarilloFire) March 17, 2017

Officials say forward progression was stopped at 1:07 p.m. and the fire was called under control at 2:19 p.m.

The Amarillo Fire Department says 90 to 100 acres burned.

Several boats caught on fire, but crews were able to keep the fire from damaging Billy's Boat Ramp structure.

The Amarillo Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause of the fire to be improper discarding of smoking materials.

No injures have been reported.

