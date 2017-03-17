High Plains Food Bank partners with Boy Scouts for Scouting for Food

The High Plains Food Bank is always in need of canned goods to help feed hungry families throughout the panhandle and again this year they have partnered with another local organization to host a collection event.

The food bank has partnered with the Boy Scouts of America to host a collection event next Saturday, March 25.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. over 1,000 Boy Scouts will go house to house collecting food for those in need. They will canvas Southeast and Southwest Amarillo near troop meeting locations including elementary schools.

Scouting for Food is one of the largest spring food drives the High Plains Food Bank has and it is because of their help and your contribution. Last year, the troops collected over 9,000 pounds of food to help feed needy families in the panhandle.

"The Boy Scouts raised nearly 10,000 pounds last year," says, Emily Bell, Communications and Marketing Manager for the High Plains Food Bank. "Any spring food drive that is over 9000 pounds is one of our largest. This is very significant for us as we continue to serve 9500 families a month. This drive is really powerful for providing lots of meals."

Residents in Southeast and Southwest Amarillo neighborhoods can anticipate a knock on the door from a scout early Saturday morning or you can also leave food in sacks on the on your porch.

