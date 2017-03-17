Oball Rattles yanked from children after 2 choke on beads, recall underway

Four different models of Oball Rattles are being pulled after reports of children choking.

At least 680,000 of the baby toy were recalled after numerous reports of the clear plastic disc breaking open. Two instances where the small beads were found in the child's mouth.

Kids II Inc. is warning parents to take the rattles away from little ones and contact them for a full refund.

See more details below:

Hazard:

The clear plastic disc on the outside of the ball can break, releasing small beads, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:

Refund

Consumer Contact:

Kids II toll-free at 877-243-7314 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit www.kidsii.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Units:

About 680,000 (in addition, about 17,000 were sold in Canada)

Description:

This recall involves Oball Rattles in pink, blue, green and orange with model number 81031 printed on the inner surface of one of the plastic discs and on the packaging. The balls have 28 finger holes and measure four inches in diameter. Embedded in the rattles are a clear plastic disc with all orange beads and two clear plastic discs with beads of varying colors on the perimeter. Only rattles with date codes T0486, T1456, T2316, T2856 and T3065 located on a small triangle on the inner surface of the rattle are included in the recall. The first three numbers represent the day of the year and the last digit represents the year of production.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 42 reports of the plastic disc breaking releasing small beads including two reports of beads found in children’s mouths and three reports of gagging.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take these recalled rattles away from young children and contact the firm to receive a full refund.

Sold At:

Target, Walgreens, Walmart and other retailers nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Babyhaven.com, Diapers.com, ToysRUs.com, Walgreens.com and other online retailers from January 2016 through February 2017 for between $5 and $7.

Importer(s):

Kids II Inc., of Atlanta, Ga.

Manufactured In:

China

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Source: cpsc.gov