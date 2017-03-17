Comedians use laughs to help injured firefighters

People across the state continue to donate to the families, ranchers and firefighters affected by last week's fires.

Thursday night, one group is used comedy and laughter to add to the charity.

The "Comedy's Best Kept Secret" tour has been scheduled to perform at Yellow Rock Events south of Loop 335 for at least a month.

When owner Jeff Justus, who is a firefighter with the Amarillo Fire Department, heard two Borger firefighters were injured in a prescribed burn outside Clarendon last week, he knew exactly how to help.

"There weren't any other charities for these guys," said Justus. "I really wanted to help them and give the money directly to them, or at least their family members."

The two out-of-town comedians, Dan Frigolette and Andrew Frank, were fully on board with the plan.

They both agreed laughter is the best medicine for those going through tough times after the fires.

"Comedy is about confronting tragedy, finding a way to be at peace with it and finding a way to move forward," said Frank. "I think comedy is good for that and I hope [the audience] thinks that as well."

All of the proceeds will go to Borger Fire Chief Bob Watson and firefighter Clay Lozier.

Lozier has been released from the burn center in Lubbock, but Watson is currently there undergoing skin graft surgeries.

"I mean how can I keep any of the money when this guy's laid up in the hospital," said Justus. "Even when he gets out he's going to have years of recovery left."

Dozens of people showed up, many who also did not know the firefighters injured, but wanted to help.

"It makes me feel good," said Brayden Mogelinski, whose father is a firefighter. "People care about the community. People care from Amarillo about people in Borger. Just all around here people care about each other."

To donate to help these firefighters with medical costs, click here .

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.