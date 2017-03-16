NW Oklahoma complex fire mostly contained

The massive fires still burning in Oklahoma and Kansas are getting closer to being contained.

The NW Oklahoma Complex Fire is now 83 percent contained in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Services.

A new map shows the completed lines of the fire and where the fire has yet to be contained.

The Kansas portion of the Starbuck Fire is estimated to be 95 percent contained.

The complex fire has burned over 782,000 acres in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Local fire departments, along with the Oklahoma Forestry Services, continue to work on containment and putting out hot spots.

Other state forestry services from Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana and Tennessee are assisting with the firefighting efforts.

Officials say the fire area may experience elevated fire dangers on Thursday and Friday. They also predict fire danger levels to become near critical on Sunday.

Oklahoma Forestry Services is warning those in the area to be extra careful for the next few days. A fire analyst says should a fire begin, it could spread at a rate of 2.5 miles per hour with flames up to 20 feet.

Utility companies have started replacing power poles and lines that were damaged by the fire.

Damage assessments are ongoing in Beaver, Harper and Woodward counties.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.