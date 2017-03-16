City of Amarillo asks for help redesigning city website

The City of Amarillo is asking for the community's input to a survey as they redesign the city's website.

Last month, we told you about some New tools for Amarillo city transparency, and as part of that the City of Amarillo's Information Technology Department is currently working to redesign the city website and online presence.

The planning phase of the project is underway, and the department is asking for community members to complete a survey located at amarillo.gov/WebsiteSurvey or on the home page of amarillo.gov.

Responses to the survey will help the city identify the website needs of residents, businesses and visitors.

As part of a technology work group, Amarillo's online presence has been identified as a key area of opportunity to deliver services and information to the community.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.