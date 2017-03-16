One-on-one with Johnny Frank Garrett's family

"Some people might not like it, some people will like it, but I like that fact that total strangers put their time and effort into Johnny Garrett," says his sister Janet Riley.

The family of Johnny Frank Garrett, the man charged and executed for a murder in the 80s is speaking out about the new movie released about Garrett, and about their efforts to keep his name in the public eye.

Two weeks ago, we told you about "Johnny Frank Garrett's Last Word," a horror film just released about the case of an Amarillo man charged and executed for a nun's murder.

Garrett maintained his innocence up until his execution, leaving many challenging how the case was handled. We caught up with Garrett's family this week to get their reaction after seeing the film.

"Some people might not like it, some people will like it, but I like that fact that total strangers put their time and effort into Johnny Garrett," says his sister Janet Riley.

"That's all we're trying to do is keep his name out there so that not only the public can judge it," says his sister Jeana Weaver.

When we last spoke with the sisters years ago, they had been working hard to clear Garrett's name. They say it is still an ongoing battle, however they have hope.

"We do have a new President, we will be writing him. That's a big step too," says Weaver.

"To get his name cleared would (it's be expensive) and it would be a big relief to my mom," says Riley.

The family continues to pass on Johnny's name to anyone they meet, as they say they want just one thing.

"For him to not be forgotten ever, for eternity. For him to always be remembered as Johnny Frank Garrett, the one that was executed wrongfully."

The film was released this week, and Riley and Weaver encourage everyone to watch it. You can find the movie at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon or streaming online.

To view the story about the movie itself, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.