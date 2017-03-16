Amarillo Venom raising money for fire victims

The Amarillo Venom indoor football team is doing their part to help the panhandle after last week's deadly wildfires.

If you donate 5 dollars to wildfire relief efforts you can get a free ticket to this Saturday's Amarillo Venom game.

Hundreds of thousands of acres burned in last week's deadly wildfires and people from all over the country have come together to help those affected. This includes organizations in the panhandle and the Amarillo Venom. The team decided to use their upcoming game to give back to the community who supports them.

"This is a great way to enjoy a little bit of fun and give to a great cause," says Stephanie Tucker, Owner of the Amarillo Venom." We went out to Wheeler yesterday and I saw the damage first hand and I met some of the firefighters and volunteers that helped. This is a great opportunity to give back."

The game is this Saturday, March 18 at 7:05 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center. The team is playing the Dallas Marshals and they want to see you filling the seats.

For just $5 a ticket your family can enjoy the game and help give back to the community. If you do donate money to the cause your ticket can be picked up at the Civic Center Box Office. For more information call the Venom at 806-350-7277 or visit govenom.com

Donations will still be accepted at the game and all of the proceeds are heading to the areas impacted by the fires.

