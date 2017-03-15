Fundraiser for injured Borger firefighters

Comedian Jeff Justus is hosting a comedy event in Amarillo on Thursday, March 16, to raise money for the Borger firefighters who were injured last week during a controlled burn near Clarendon, TX.

Justus is hosting a 'night of laughs' with Comedy's Best Kept Secret Tour featuring Andrew Frank and headliner Dan Frigolette.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The show starts at 9 p.m. and doors open at 8 p.m.

The event is at Yellow Rocks Events at 4100 E. FM 1151.

All proceeds will benefit the medical funds of Borger Fire Chief Bob Watson and firefighter Clay Lozier.

If you cannot make it to the show but would still like to donate, a GoFundMe page has also been created for the firefighters. You can donate by clicking here.

