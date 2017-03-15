Two Clovis men hospitalized after car hits pedestrian

Two Clovis men are in the hospital after a car crashed into a man around 8:30 Tuesday evening.

The Clovis Police Department responded to the 1300 block of east Mabry on reports of a crash involving a man and a Dodge pickup.

When they arrived, police say they found an injured man who had been struck by the pickup.

Police say the driver of the pickup, Dean Vandam, crashed into Victor Waldron as he stepped into the roadway.

Waldron was transported to a hospital in Lubbock for his injuries and Vandam was transported to a hospital in Clovis.

Police say there was no indication of alcohol or drug intoxication involved.

The investigation of this crash in ongoing by the Clovis Police Department's Major Crash Reconstruction Team.

