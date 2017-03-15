Kids Against Biker Abuse support safer driving

With three motorcycle related deaths reported so far this week, Amarillo kids are taking a stand to raise motorcycle safety awareness.

Kids Against Biker Abuse is a group of more than 7 Amarillo children and their families who are doing extra to remind drivers to be more cautious while on the road.

Throughout March, they plan to stand at various intersections in southwest Amarillo to hold signs showing support and chant to remind drivers that motorist deaths are something that hits close to home.

"Bikers are not perfect, there's a lot of people out there that ride crazy but it takes just one time to look at your phone, just one time to pick something up from the floor, just one time to take your eyes away from the wheel to take someone's life," said Shontelle Owens, a Kids Against Biker Abuse mother.

On March 14, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the death of Amarillo motorcyclist Larry Jobe. He was known for his community efforts and was part of the VFW Motorcycle Group 6 and also created Save The Vets 22, which are motorcycle communities that ride to support all veterans and first responders.

"He was a loving guy, he really loved his country and loved this city," said Jesus Gonzales, VFW Motorcycle Group 6 Chairman. "He did what he could, I mean he helped families and veterans any time that he had a chance. He would give his shirt off his back."

On March 18, the kids will also do their walk for bikers at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial at 3:30 p.m. to show their appreciation for Larry.

If you want to learn more about both Kids Against Biker Abuse or Save The Vets 22 , you can visit their Facebook pages.



