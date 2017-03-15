Suspect wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a child

Sherman County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a man wanted on charges of sexually assaulting a child.

Cristino Gonzalez Navarro was last seen in the Sherman County area.

Police believe he is a flight risk and may possibly head to Mexico.

Navarro is described as being around six feet tall and 250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sherman County Crime Stoppers at 366-5551.

If your tip leads to his arrest, you could receive a reward of $1,000.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.