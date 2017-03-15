Clovis mother and son plea no contest in incest case

Monica Mares, 37, and her biological son Caleb Peterson, 20, entered no contest pleas to the charge of Incest Wednesday morning.

Incest is a third degree felony and both will spend 18 months under supervised probation followed by 18 months of unsupervised probation. Throughout the probation periods they are prohibited from contact with one another.

District Attorney Andrew Reeb prosecuted the cases and said she felt this punishment was appropriate because neither had a criminal record and treatment is more effective than jail for these types of cases.

