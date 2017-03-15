Clovis man receives maximum sentence for sexual assault

A Mexican citizen has been sentenced for drug trafficking after DPS officials discovered over 2,000 grams of methamphetamine in Carson County.
A Clovis man was sentenced to nine years in prison today after being found guilty of criminal sexual penetration.
Recent energy saving improvements to Childress Regional Medical Center will save the facility $189,000 a year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, June 6
The Texas legislature has sent a bill to the governor's desk that would reduce the operating funds for some A&M institutions and West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) is one of those 11 schools.
