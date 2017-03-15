Clovis man receives maximum sentence for sexual assault

A Clovis man was sentenced to nine years in prison today after being found guilty of criminal sexual penetration.

The charges for Logan Reavis, 28, of Clovis, stem from an incident in November 2014, when the victim and her husband hosted a party at their home in Clovis.

The victim had gone to bed and was awakened by Reavis sexually assaulting her in her bedroom.

In the March trial, the jury heard testimony from the victim, law enforcement officers, a sexual assault nurse examiner and a State Crime Lab DNA analyst.

The defendant testified and claimed the sex was consensual.

The jury debated for two hours before returning the guilty verdict in.

In addition to the nine year prison sentence, Reavis will be required to register for life as a sex offender and be on a five to 20 year parole period.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.