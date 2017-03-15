Potter County Officials warning of scam again, audio retrieved

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has received several phone calls about an ongoing phone scam, yet again.

An unknown male has been calling Potter County residents claiming to be Sgt. Jackson with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office from phone numbers including 806-200-3693. He then tells residents they have a warrant for failing to appear for a Grand Jury summons and need to make bond payment by way of a $500.00 "money pack."

"Well they don't issue a warrant for grand jury, and I'm not going to call and tell you you've got to bring me $500. I mean, we don't have anybody like that who does that for one. We don't take money," says Sheriff Brian Thomas.

The Potter County Sheriff’s Office says it does not currently employ a Sgt. Jackson and 806-200-3693 is not a valid Sheriff’s Office phone number. They also do not take bonds or any other payments by phone.

"These people are back at it again. Whether it's today or whether it's three months from now, they're still going to be doing the same stuff. Don't fall a victim to it."

Any resident being contacted by a person claiming to work for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office can confirm by calling 806-379-2900.

