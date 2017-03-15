Local 'Cowboy Fast Draw' organization looking for members, competing

Later this week the Southern Territorial Championship of Cowboy Fast Draw is taking place and bringing competitors from all around into the Texas panhandle.

Jerome Price, President of the local chapter says he has competed for 24 years. There will be more than 100 entries into this year's competition with a drawing for a Ruger Fast Draw Vaquero with action job. The Ruger is donated by Long Hunters.

The championship is March 17 through the 19th at the Arena of Life at 8827 South Washington Street.

A meet and greet including food, fun and fellowship will take place Friday night in the Kwahadi Museum at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Then Saturday a banquet at Reed Beverage will begin at 7 p.m. costing only $20 which is where you must be present to win the drawing for the event.

For more information call Amarillo Sundance Kid at (806) 443-4353. You can also send an email to sundancekid@texasfastdraw.com

A registration form and event details are available to you at www.texasfastdraw.com as well.

