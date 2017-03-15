XBOX ONE recalls chargers due to burn hazard

Close to 120,000 XBOX ONE battery chargers are being recalled after posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Recall Details:

Energizer XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers

Hazard:

The battery chargers can overheat and damage the XBOX ONE video game controller, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Refund

Consumer Contact:

Performance Designed Products at 800-263-1156 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.pdp.com and click on Safety Recall for more information.

Units:

About 121,000 in the U.S. (In addition, about 7,250 were sold in Canada and 2,560 in Mexico)

Description:

This recall involves Energizer XBOX ONE 2X Smart Chargers used to charge XBOX ONE video game controllers. The chargers are black plastic and measure about 3.5 inches long, 5 inches wide and 11 inches tall. “Energizer®” is printed on the charger’s label. Item number 048-052-NA is printed on the bottom of the chargers. The chargers hold up to two XBOX controllers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The company has received 24 reports of the chargers overheating and deforming the charger’s plastic cover, including 6 reports of chargers emitting a burning odor. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled battery chargers and contact Performance Designed Products to return the chargers for a full refund.

Sold At:

Best Buy, GameStop and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers from February 2016 through February 2017 for about $40.

Importer(s):

Performance Designed Products LLC, of Burbank, Calif.

Distributor(s):

Performance Designed Products LLC, of Burbank, Calif.

Manufactured In:

China

Source: cpsc.gov

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.