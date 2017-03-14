Amarillo Venom is "Partnering for the Panhandle"

The Amarillo Venom is joining wildfire relief efforts.

Anyone who donates $5 to the Venom's wildfire relief fund will receive free admission to Saturday's game against the Dallas Marshals.

Tickets, while they last, can be picked up at the Civic Center box office or by calling the Venom's main office at 806-350-7277.

Donations will also be accepted at the game.

Game time is at 7:05 p.m. on March 18, at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex Coliseum. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The first 100 fans will also receive a free t-shirt.

