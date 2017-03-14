76 Texas counties, including most of Panhandle, under outdoor burn ban

Officials in 23 counties across the Texas Panhandle, and 76 counties throughout the state, have placed their areas under outdoor burn bans.

Carson became the most recent county to vote in a favor of a burn ban on Tuesday, effective for the next 90 days.

Here are the 76 counties in Texas currently prohibiting outdoor burning, according to Texas A&M Forest Service:

The Commissioner's Court of Hartley County voted unanimously on Monday to enact a 60-day burn ban. A violation of that order is punishable by a fine of no more than $500.

Violation of a burn ban ranges from county-to-county

Cimarron and Texas counties in Oklahoma are also currently under a county-declared burn ban.

