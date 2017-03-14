Fire destroys rooms at zip line park, owner thankful damage wasn't worse

Several rooms and one car were destroyed early Tuesday morning during a fire at Palo Duro Canyon Zip Line and Adventure Park.

Groups of campers were escorted off the property around 1:30 a.m. as crews worked the fire. Authorities say damages to offices and the main equipment room are estimated in the tens of thousands and dollars.

One of the campers was Joni Ottman, who said she woke her husband up as soon as she saw the first responders.

"We looked and said oh my god the whole store is on fire," said Ottman. "They escorted us out and we watched for three and a half hours as they put it out."

No injuries have been reported since the fire.

The facility's owners believes the early morning fire could have have very easily been a tragedy.

"Had the wind come out of the north, with the size of the flames and the amount of traffic we have in our RV park and with our campers, the loss of life was almost imminent" said owner Mel Smith.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, however Smith says this serves as a reminder of the dangers of posed during burn bans.

Smith hopes to have the park operational again within the coming days.

