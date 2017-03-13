Dangerous "DIY Braces" trend on the rise again

"Do It Yourself" trends can be helpful but one trend is still raising concerns for local orthodontists.

The DIY braces trend hit social media in 2015, and although doctors have warned teens and parents about the the seemingly quick fix... children are still doing it.

"Dental work needs to be supervised," orthodontist Tanner Cook said. "We have the trained eyes to make sure things are going correctly and going smoothly. We make sure nothing harmful is showing up along the way and making sure teeth are not getting impacted by growth. We are always watching for issues a trained eye will not see."

The fix seems simple. All you have to do is glue fake brackets to your teeth or use rubber bands to close those unwanted gaps. Of course, we all know it's not that easy, and the consequences can leave you with anything but straight, pearly whites.

"If someone is out there trying to attempt this they can really have some severe consequences such as loosing teeth and their jaws may not grow correctly there is a lot of things that can go wrong," Cook said.

Social media and the internet make instructions for the trend easy to find with hundreds of video's showing how to apply braces.

Many people may think an advantage of this quick fix is saving time and money but Cook says the cost to fix damages caused by the trend can result in you paying double of what normal braces would cost you.



"The price of dental health is invaluable your teeth are going to be there for the rest of your life and if you are losing them or damaging them at an early age it can take years or a life time to bring them back to a normal state," Cook said.

Cooks says on average the cost to replace a lost tooth can range from $5,000 - $6,000.

