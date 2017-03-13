APD Officers begin knocking on doors for Compliance Campaign

You may be receiving a visit from the Amarillo Police Department in the next week if you have an outstanding warrant or citation with the city.

If you see one a red tag on your door, or an APD vehicle driving through your neighborhood, it might be because you or someone in your area has a warrant. And APD is working hard this week to make sure all of those are paid off.

Last month, the City of Amarillo's Municipal Court began their compliance campaign, (once known as warrant roundup) warning people to get their cases taken care of.

"They've cleared something like 5500 cases that were either warrant cases or cases that could've gone to warrant had people not taken care of them. They've had a lot of good luck," says APD Sgt. Brent Barbee.

But this morning, the campaign entered the next phase with officers hitting the streets and knocking on doors.

"If we can locate people at home, they're going to go ahead and bring them down to court, drop them off with the warrant officers and let the court make a disposition of them to help them get their tickets or warrants cleared up," says Barbee.

Barbee tells us every year the city makes an effort to try and clear up the backlogs these cases cause. And this method seems to be working well, especially considering the city allows online payments.

"The officers out there are certainly there to make arrests and bring people in if they have to, but what they really want to do is bring as many people into compliance, bring as many people into the court as possible and allow them the chance to clear this up. There are a lot of ways to go around the warrant being issued, there are a lot of ways to get around the citation, the Municipal Court wants to work with everyone "

If you suspect you are on this list or just want to find out more information on this campaign, you can click here.

