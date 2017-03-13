City of Shamrock gearing up for annual Irish celebration

The City of Shamrock is gearing up for their annual Irish celebration with activities kicking off this week.

David Rushing, General Director of the celebration committee says folks can expect all the yearly favorites including the Miss Irish Rose pageant, of which there are a record number of contestants this year.

The St. Patrick's Day parade, carnival, chili cook-off and arts & crafts show are all still on the schedule for the event as well.

For a full list of activities and times visit shamrocktexas.net

