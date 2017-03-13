City of Shamrock gearing up for annual Irish celebration

The City of Shamrock is gearing up for their annual Irish celebration with activities kicking off this week.
David Rushing, General Director of the celebration committee says folks can expect all the yearly favorites including the Miss Irish Rose pageant, of which there are a record number of contestants this year.
The St. Patrick's Day parade, carnival, chili cook-off and arts & crafts show are all still on the schedule for the event as well.
For a full list of activities and times visit shamrocktexas.net
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
