Pampa woman donates the ultimate gift

Tragedy hit a Pampa family last November after the sudden loss of a loved one, but even though Michelle Miller is no longer here, she is positively impacting the lives of more than a dozen people across the country.

Miller passed away in November at the age of 44, but doctors were able to preserve her organs and give them to 13 different people from around the country.

"She was a very wonderful person," Miller's fiance Thomas Tatum expressed. "I know there are people out there that's got her soul in them and that she lives with them and they are a part of me now because she is with them now."

Tatum hopes those who received Miller's gift get the chance to live a normal life and spend time with their family.

He also says Miller's legacy has encouraged him to become an organ donor.

"It was a very heartwarming scene for me to see those 13 boxes of organs, viable precious organs being flown out of Pampa to different places," Dr. Mohannad Bisharat said.

Miller's right kidney went to a 65-year-old man.

Her left kidney went to a 55-year-old woman

Her eyes gave one person their sight back and her liver saved a child.

"She made a big difference. She was able to make a big difference in the last second of her life," Bisharat said.

Bisharat was in the operating room when the transplant team was working and he describes Miller's donation as heartwarming and a miracle for 13 families.

He says Miller's choice to become a donor leaves an impact on not only 13 individuals but also helps educate medical staff.

"Not only did she help people in need but she helped us learn more about this very important, very critical process of harvesting, transportation and implantation of those organs," Bisharat said.

