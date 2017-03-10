Panhandle residents not happy with statements from radio DJ

Social posts are going viral after listeners of The Highway on Sirius XM heard D.J. Ashley Till jokingly refer to recent wildfires in the Panhandle as a "barbecue."

Till's comment, "barbecue for everyone," aired Thursday after a weather segment that included information about ongoing wildfires.

The remark quickly garnered attention on social media, many from Texas Panhandle residents impacted by the fires that destroyed hundreds of thousands of acres and killed 4 people.

Till apologized Friday on her personal blog, saying the comment was a mistake because she did not know the full story and she made light of a tragedy.

"Sadly, it's turned into a telephone game," Till said. "People are assuming I have no regard for human life or that I don’t care about the damage that has been done. This is simply not the case. I honestly didn’t know the full story of the fires. And from the bottom of my heart I am sorry. Trust me, I have spent the past 24 hrs crying and feeling sick to my stomach because of the entire situation. Just because you don’t see a post of my face on social media doesn’t mean I’m hiding or “proud” of my comments. I’m not."

The issue spiraled further due a another post on Till's timeline that said, "to everyone who gets their panties in a bunch over nothing... Happy National Get Over it Day." Till said the post was not in regard to her on-air comment and blamed "poor timing" for the outrage.

@anhelica_xoxo that was a reference to something completely different. Trust me. Poor timing? Yes...but wasn't about that at all. — Ashley Till (@AshleySiriusXM) March 10, 2017

Still, not many are buying the explanation or her apology.

@AshleySiriusXM @AggieHarkey @mrheab11 The comment should never have been made to begin with. Livelihood of the people there was destroyed! — Michael (@Mike_Martinez91) March 10, 2017

A Facebook post by Tristan Cartrite Bolen Thursday says, "These men and women paid the ultimate price trying to protect the ones they loved and also trying to protect their lively hood. So while Ashley is joking about BBQ's in the Panhandle maybe you can show her the face of the person who died trying save his wife and unborn child. The face of the young couple in love just starting their adult lives. The father who left behind 2 small children trying to ensure the cattle that they had blood, sweat and tears into would not perish in this horrific fire like the 2 pictured below did. So yes it's been 1 big "BBQ" as she would like to call it."

Bolen's post has been shared nearly 4,000 times.

NewsChannel 10 has reached out to the station for a statement but have yet to hear back.

