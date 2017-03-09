Shirts being sold to benefit victims of fires and first responders

WarTorn Apparel has designed a shirt to raise funds to help support "the families of the four victims and as well as to aid the other hardworking folks affected by the Panhandle wildfires."

75 percent of what is raised will be directly donated to the families. The other 25 percent will be distributed to a few organizations like the Texas A&M Agricultural Department and the Working Ranch Cowboys Association and other first responders.

Owner Joshua Gipson says he was born and raised here in the Panhandle, so the cause is close to his heart.

You can purchase the shirt on their website by clicking here.

Got INK! in Memphis is also selling shirts to help raise money for the families affected by the fires in the Texas Panhandle. The company chose green because it symbolizes nature, spring and renewal.

The Hall County Agrilife Extension office will determine where the proceeds will be most beneficial.



