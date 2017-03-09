Rolling Hills Elementary to provide art program for students after student's first-place prize

Rolling Hills Elementary will soon have an art program to aid their students curriculum thanks to the efforts of one of its students.

Mackenzie is a 4th-grader at Rolling Hills Elementary, but her school currently has no art program or art supplies. In an effort to express herself and also work to benefit the school, Mackenzie's mother helped get her involved in area art contest.

"I kept thinking about what I could do to be able to get Mackenzie to participate because it was really important to her," said Mrs. Nelson, Mackenzie's mother. "She doesn't always get excited about school activities so, since she was super thrilled, I really wanted her to be apart of it."

Mackenzie was able to participate in the Window on a Wider World (WOWW) art show, where her art work ran against other elementary students from 34 other Panhandle school districts.

In an attempt to be out of the ordinary, she painted something that her mother says came from the heart.

"I would like to go to Paris one day, so I painted the Eiffel Tower," said Mackenzie. "I worked really hard to paint something that I thought was so pretty and something I thought could win."

Mackenzie won first place and $100 which was contributed to art supplies for Rolling Hills. Along with this this prize, a partnership also developed between the school and WOWW.

The organization will now fund art supplies and field trips along with visual aids to get the students more interested in their curriculum that will focus on arts, science and cultural experiences.

"This is something that is really unique for our school because currently we do not have an art program of any kind," said Principal Erin Brand Statt. "Our teachers usually pay out of their pocket to do something interactive for the kiddos or they have to go home and do it on their own. We will be working with WOWW in the 2017-18 school year and be partners with them and work with the curriculum that they have to offer for our teachers and hopefully be able to bring new experiences to our kiddos."

