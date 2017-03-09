WT Buffs and Lady Buffs play for the Panhandle

The West Texas A&M Buffs and Lady Buffs will be joining in with the relief efforts this weekend for their Play for the Panhandle benefit.

This weekend at Wilder Park and Schaeffer Park, the WT Athletic Department, partnered with the WT Agriculture Department, will be collecting donations and supplies for those who have been affected by the wildfires.

Donation areas will be located outside of the main entrance at both stadiums.

Those who donate monetary contributions or basic necessities will receive free admission.

Members of local fire departments will also be welcomed at the facility free of charge.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.