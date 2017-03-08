Barrio neighborhood development plan kicks off

Plans to improve the Barrio neighborhood in east Amarillo are now underway after a community kick-off meeting Wednesday night.

The Barrio is a neighborhood the city considers disadvantaged in Amarillo, and is working on a plan to develop that area.

"I hope that we can work together as a group and find out what our weaknesses are so that we can get those developed," said Barrio resident Gregory Martinez. "If it means we need to get more law enforcement in here, or more regulations or zoning, so that we can clean up the neighborhood and make it successful like the rest of downtown."

The dozens of people who came were shown maps of the neighborhood and given the chance to mark specific places where they want to see change.

They were quick to bring to the city's attention several things they want fixed in the area.

"Things like disinvestment in the neighborhood, nuisance type of issues like abandoned vehicles, abandoned building," said AJ Fawver, Planning Director for the city. "Likewise there are a lot of common opportunities people have been bringing up. Small business development has been a big one that we've heard tonight. Investment in things like heightened code enforcement and economic development."

This was just the beginning of the planning process, which will include at least two more community meetings as the city continues developing the Barrio plan over the next year.

"We've been on the back burner for so many years that it's time that something is finally done," said Martinez.