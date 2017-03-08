Governor approves Guymon casino proposal

The proposal to build a casino near Guymon has overcome its final hurdle.

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin approved the Shawnee Tribe's proposal on Tuesday, March 7.

The plan calls for building the Golden Mesa Casino, a $25 million project, on 107 acres about four miles southwest of Guymon.

According to Shawnee Tribal officials, the casino would create about 175 jobs and produce an annual payroll of about $3.7 million and is expected to have an economic impact of $32 million.

The tribe is expected to partner with Global Gaming Solutions who will serve as the management company for the project.

