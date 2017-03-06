Battling the Blaze: An overview of panhandle area fires

Tuesday, March 14:

Perryton Fire/Lipscomb County, 318,156 acres - 100% contained

Lefors East Fire/Gray County,135,000 acres - 100% contained

Dumas Complex Fire/Potter County, 28,800 acres - 100% contained

Starbuck Fire/Northwest Oklahoma Complex Fire/Beaver County, 779,292 acres - 100% contained

Multiple wildfires are still burning around the panhandles of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Fire crews continue to battle the blazes as quickly as possible.

Starbuck Fire/Northwest Oklahoma Complex

Officials say 779,292 acres have burned, 185,000 of those acres in Beaver County, Oklahoma.

The blaze started in Beaver County on Monday, March 6th and has now moved north to Kansas. Officials say numerous structures and livestock have been lost.

Multiple fire units from across the state have stationed in the area for a unified control effort. A coordination and staging center was established at the Woodward County Fairgrounds.

Lefors East/Gray County

The Texas A&M Forest Service states the Lefors East fire is now 100 percent contained. The total number of acres lost still stands at 135,000.

Three people died in Gray County as they tried to save cattle in the area. Livestock was also lost, although it's unknown how many head of cattle were involved.

The Lefors East fire started around 4 p.m. Monday just 5 miles east of Lefors. By 4:30 p.m., emergency management officials sent out a reverse 911 to residents notifying them to evacuate, although it was not mandatory. People in Mobeetie and Old Mobeetie were ordered to evacuate earlier in the day Monday, but due to wind shifts the fire missed the area and the evacuation was lifted.

Texas Forestry Services was called by Gray County to assist, however there were no resources available to fight the blaze there.

State fire marshals are now investigating all three deaths as well as the cause of the wildfire.

Perryton Fire/Ochiltree/Lipscomb/Roberts/Hemphill Counties

The 'Perryton Fire' is 100 percent contained and has burned more than 318,000 acres.

Authorities say the fire started 20 miles south of Perryton, near Highway 70 and 81, after a power line shorted in the wind. The fire quickly moved east and south because of the wind.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says two homes were destroyed in Ochiltree County and another in Roberts County.

Lipscomb County officials tell us one person residing in Lipscomb has died.

Evacuations for Lipscomb County, Higgins and Glazier residents have been lifted.

Initially, 200 homes were threatened and people in Higgins were ordered to evacuate to Shattuck, Oklahoma.

Residents of Glazier were also evacuated and were told to go to the Canadian High School gymnasium.

The "Dumas Complex" fire

This fire is now 100 percent contained.

Crews say it stretched more than 28,000 acres and affected two major Panhandle highways.

The Dumas Complex fire is a combination of multiple small fires that began north of Amarillo just after 1 p.m. Monday, March 6 and at one point threatened 150 homes.

The fire burned at speeds of up to 30 miles per hour, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Potter County Sheriff's Office says this fire was responsible for injuring five firefighters battling the blaze.

One of those firefighters is from the Pantex Fire Department, two are with the Skellytown Fire Department, and authorities are still unsure what department the remaining two crew members were with.

Smoke produced from the fire closed S.H. 136 and forced the road’s closure early Monday afternoon.

Workers at the River Road Water Reclamation Facility north of Amarillo were evacuated around 3 p.m. Monday. It is unknown if any of those workers were injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Swisher County

Fire crews put out two fires in Swisher County near Tuila.

The first fire was west of Tulia from FM 1424 to Highway 86.

The second was two miles southeast of Tulia on FM 1318.

Those fires were contained.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Seward County, KS

Fire crews in Kansas requested help from the Oklahoma Forrest Service to deal with a fire north of Liberal.

However, they were unable to assist because their resources were all dispatched.

That fire was contained but is still burning.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

