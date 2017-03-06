What to know about campaign signage

Campaign signs have begun popping up around Amarillo, as hopefuls lobby for various positions.

You are going to see a lot more of these campaign signs popping up around town. But know they are enforced and rules are set in place, for a reason.

It's that time of year again...campaign season. And just like most things, there are ordinances that need to be followed when it comes to posting campaign signs.

The rules are set out by the Texas Ethics Commission.

"One of the things that's a little, that's not intuitive is that you have to have a statement at the bottom of the signs that talks about conforming with the highway rules," says Mayor Paul Harpole.

You are required to keep signs out of the right of way, which is typically wider on state highways. Harpole says he feels many people are ill-advised to put signs all over the city.

"I think you've really got to stick with somebody who knows your signs are on the property. If you don't do that, you're probably going to get them removed. Private owners can remove signs that weren't permitted on their property," says Harpole.

And there are just as many rules to follow after elections. If you put the signs up, you bet it's your responsibility to take them down.

"Most people take them down within a day or two after the elections, just as a matter of stewardship to take care of the city and make it look good, they pick them up right away," says Harpole.

If any of these rules are not being followed, you can report a candidate to the Ethics commission, and they will handle it from there.

"And they'd follow up and ask you to clean it up. They generally let you remedy the situation. They let you fix something if you've done something incorrect, so I think common sense is the best way to approach these signs."

If you would like any more information on these signs or those running for office you can click here.

