High Plains Public Radio making programming improvements

High Plains Public Radio (HPPR) has made changes to their programming on March 6.

The station is known for providing the area with talk radio along with jazz music and will now change 94.9 to better serve the community.

HPPR says there are hopes this transition will help them more easily compete in the industry as technology evolves.

"We brought public radio to the Panhandle for the first time and we were on 94.9 which is the original signal into Amarillo," said HPPR Executive Director, Deborah Oyler. "When we were able to acquire 105.7 we always knew in the back of our minds we wanted to do something with 94.9."

Due to a lack of funding in the past, HPPR had been unable to provide news to it's listeners in a way they would have liked.

More than 78 percent of the radio funding was cut in 2014 making the future of the station unclear.

After public discussion and a fundraiser campaign they now can efficiently make changes to 94.9

"We had focus groups that said that they wanted a lot of news and information," said Joel Herndon, Board President. "We were committed from the beginning trying to provide that and I know we have been working on it for at least 12 years directly. We've had a lot of challenges and we have to find the funds to be able to make changes."

One of the problems that also made it cost prohibitive for HPPR to expand was FCC regulations on how to feed translators.

Now, they can use HD technology to give their listeners 94.9 connect.

94.9 connect will now serve 24 hour regional news and will continue to feature interviews, it will also now be available on 105.7.

More than $75,000 has been obtained through the stations campaign and the Union Pacific foundation granted $10,000. With this funding they were able to buy new equipment and cover all station costs.

"Now we have an operating cost less than $30,000 a year even with the programming and so that's phenomenal and that's including engineering cost, programming and the whole operation of the station," said Oyler.

To get more information about HPPR you can visit their website.

