Clarendon student unites community to support teacher's leukemia battle

One area teenager is helping a Clarendon teacher overcome her battle with leukemia.

Once Marshall Johnson, 18, heard about Amber Williams' story, he changed his senior year priorities and organized a blood drive in her honor.

"We like to support our [Clarendon] family mostly because we are so involved in our small community that we like to help each other out," Johnson said.

Williams teaches 2nd grade at Clarendon Elementary School, and even though Johnson doesn't know her personally, but he said he does know other students who have her as a teacher.

After hearing her story and about the fight she's going through, he wanted to unite his community to show her that she has their support and love.

Williams said she's grateful for Johnson's act of kindness.

"I think it shows that he has a lot of heart and his parents have done an amazing job with him," Williams expressed. "To be able to think of doing something like this at his age means a lot, and I don't even think I would of thought of helping out like that when I was a high school senior."

Williams continues to travel to Houston for treatment and has received 19 units of blood since November.

"All the donations from today really help because whenever I go in and receive blood there is a lot of other people receiving too, and today's drive just really amazes me," Williams expressed.

During the drive, teachers, students and community members lined up to donate their time and blood.

"We just love Amber," principal Mike Word said. "We know she is a strong women with strong Christian values and we pray for her every day, and we know God is going to heal her. I'm looking forward to getting her back next year."

