TxDOT to host public meeting on bridge replacement project in Miami

Resident in Roberts County can look forward to a public meeting with TxDOT Tuesday as they present the proposed bridge replacement project in Miami.

Officials will give a short presentation with an open house immediately following.

The public event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roberts County Annex Building located at 122 E. Water Street.

For more information you can call 806-356-3245.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.