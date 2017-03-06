Life Challenge becomes hope for the hopeless with 'No More Chains' banquet

Life Challenge of Amarillo is bringing a fresh message to this year's fundraising banquet offering several new ways for folks to join the cause.

Guest speaker Rod Groomer will share hope with the hopeless at the 2nd Annual No More Chains Banquet this Thursday, March 9th. Tickets are $50 per person and doors open at the Civic Center at 6 p.m.

The goal for Life Challenge of Amarillo since it's beginning in 1981 has been to bring hope to the hopeless. The long time residential program was designed to free men 18 and over from the bondage of drugs and alcohol.

'Life Challenge' uses the faith based model of treatment that David Wilkerson used when he founded 'Teen Challenge' in 1960.

There's been a more than 70% rate of success among graduates over the past 57 years and there are several ways you can give to the organization.

A new addition to giving with Life Challenge is by texting "TEXT to Give" to 808-205-6332. You can also give online at LifeChallengeOfAmarillo.com. If you would like to mail a donation you can send it to: Life Challenge of Amarillo, PO Box 50606, Amarillo, TX 79159.

For more information call (806)352-0385.

