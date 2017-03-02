Snack Pak 4 Kids feeding more families thanks to new partnership

More area women and children in need,now have somewhere new to get fresh produce because of partnership between Snack Pak 4 Kids (SP4K) and the Downtown Women's Center (DWC).

This partnership will give women trying to overcome addiction and their children, the opportunity to utilize the Garden 4 Kids for more than just receiving fresh foods.

"Our Garden 4 Kids is a really amazing opportunity to share fresh produce with those in our neighborhood but also, this year in a really exciting twist, we get to help provide fresh produce for the women and children who are part of the Downtown Women's Center program," said SP4K Volunteer Coordinator, Ashley Morgan.

This partnership began after Snack Pak 4 Kids recognized a need within the women's center.

There are more than 55 women and 40 children that they serve within three shelters.

"Food stamps can only go so far and then there's a whole lot of learning about how to use food stamps and budgeting while these women are with us," said DWC Associate Executive Director, Dona Soria. "So, why not take people straight to the garden to learn about food. It's a life lesson that's going to be great for our kids and their mothers."

Not only will these women and their children be using the Garden 4 Kids just to receive fresh foods, they will also be tending to the garden.

They will grow their plants in an effort to also make the garden plentiful for other surrounding families in the area, as there is not other market providing fresh produce in a two miles radius.

With this in mind, there are hopes this garden will provide a life lesson and will promote healthy activity as these families get back on their feet.

"Our hope is that they'll learn enough coming here and spending time with us," said Morgan. "When they're back in a situation where they are on their own two feet and making ends meet for their families, we want them to know that a garden is something that helps bridge a gap and will help provide for their family with fresh produce."

If you would like to learn more about either organizations or if you would like to donate to the cause, you can visit Snack Pak 4 Kids' website or the Downtown Women's Center's website .

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.