TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple vehicle accident on I-27 NB at 26th Ave.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple vehicle accident on I-27 NB at 26th Ave., avoid the area

Amarillo police have responded to a multiple vehicle accident on I-27 northbound at 26th Avenue.

Traffic has slowed down at this location.

APD is asking motorists to avoid the area and to expect delays.

