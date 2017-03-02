TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple vehicle accident on I-27 NB at 26th Ave., avoid the area

Amarillo police have responded to a multiple vehicle accident on I-27 northbound at 26th Avenue.
Traffic has slowed down at this location.
APD is asking motorists to avoid the area and to expect delays.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, March 2
The opening of a new restaurant is bring in not just new foods but also growth into the small community of Panhandle.
Clayton Police Department needs your help locating a missing teenager.
As first responders worked Monday to try to save a man who ultimately perished in a semi crash, among them was a seasoned volunteer firefighter who is 14 years old. Kolton Kendrick is an 8th grader at Bushland Middle School. He's a good student, loves to play basketball, and started volunteering as a junior firefighter in Potter County when he was 13. Kolton was walking through the 8th grade hallway Monday morning when one of his friends told him to look outside. "I saw the b...
New plans at Amarillo college will soon give students more hands on experience and working parents more childcare choices.
