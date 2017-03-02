TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple vehicle accident on I-27 NB at 26th Ave., avoid the area

As first responders worked Monday to try to save a man who ultimately perished in a semi crash, among them was a seasoned volunteer firefighter who is 14 years old. Kolton Kendrick is an 8th grader at Bushland Middle School. He's a good student, loves to play basketball, and started volunteering as a junior firefighter in Potter County when he was 13. Kolton was walking through the 8th grade hallway Monday morning when one of his friends told him to look outside. "I saw the b...