Newly renovated 'The Venue' invites public to open house

The Venue will be hosting a ribbon cutting and open house to tour on Thursday, March 2.

The Venue is a newly-renovated space to host weddings, parties and events.

The company completed the renovation of this historic Amarillo space and wants you to mix and mingle and tour The Venue.

The owners ask that you come and tour the 5000 square foot venue, while you enjoy food and drinks and meet some of their preferred vendors as they showcase their craft. They are also offering anyone who attends a chance to win a free event at The Venue.

The ceremony is tonight from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 7200 Canyon Drive.

