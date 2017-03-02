HPFB celebrating nutrition month with Green Eggs and Ham breakfa - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

HPFB celebrating nutrition month with Green Eggs and Ham breakfast

The High Plains Food Bank is celebrating national nutrition month with the Green Eggs and Ham breakfast.

The event is this Saturday, March 4 at 8 a.m and 10 a.m at the Kids Cafe Community Kitchen.

This event has sold out and reached capacity.

