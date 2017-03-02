HPFB celebrating nutrition month with Green Eggs and Ham breakfast

An Amarillo man faces up to ten years of prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm.
An Amarillo man faces up to ten years of prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm.
Amarillo police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive.
Amarillo police are offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted fugitive.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, March 2
Weather Outlook for Thursday, March 2
The opening of a new restaurant is bring in not just new foods but also growth into the small community of Panhandle.
The opening of a new restaurant is bring in not just new foods but also growth into the small community of Panhandle.
Clayton Police Department needs your help locating a missing teenager.
Clayton Police Department needs your help locating a missing teenager.